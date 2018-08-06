independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Police appeal following burglary in Pentre Halkyn this morning

Published: Monday, Aug 6th, 2018
Police are appealing for information following a burglary in Pentre Halkyn this morning, Monday August 6.

Thieves are believed gained entry into the utility room by smashing a patio door with a brick at the property on Brynford Road.

In an update on social media a spokesperson for the South Flintshire police team said:

“We  are appealing for any information in relation to a Burglary, which occurred this morning at approx 11.15am in the area of Brynford Road, Pentre Halkyn. any information please call 101 quoting ref W110547.”

