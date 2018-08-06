Police appeal following burglary in Pentre Halkyn this morning

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in Pentre Halkyn this morning, Monday August 6.

Thieves are believed gained entry into the utility room by smashing a patio door with a brick at the property on Brynford Road.

In an update on social media a spokesperson for the South Flintshire police team said:

“We are appealing for any information in relation to a Burglary, which occurred this morning at approx 11.15am in the area of Brynford Road, Pentre Halkyn. any information please call 101 quoting ref W110547.”