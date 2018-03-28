Police appeal as motorcyclist seriously injured in Deeside

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured following a road traffic collision in Deeside yesterday evening.

Shortly after 5pm a collision, involving a motorcycle and a VW Golf, happened on the A548 on the industrial estate.

The motorcyclist was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital via air ambulance with serious, potentially life-changing injuries.

PC Kevin Dunning of the Roads Policing Unit said: “We are appealing to anybody who may have witnessed the collision which happened on the roundabout in Zone 2 of the industrial estate. Equally, we are also keen on speaking to anybody who has dash cam footage from their vehicles that may assist our investigation.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact officers at the Eastern Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting reference number W038324.

Alternatively contact can also be made via the live web chat.