Police appeal after reports a man grabbed hold of 10 year old girl on Shotton Lane playing field

Published: Wednesday, Aug 14th, 2019
Police have launched an appeal for information following a report that a man assaulted a girl as she was playing with friends in a park in Shotton.

The incident happened at around 8.45pm on Tuesday August 13 on a the playing field along Shotton Lane, near the Edward Morgan Primary School when the 10 year old was playing hide and seek with friends.       

A man is understood to have grabbed hold of the child as she was hiding in the bushes, but fled after she called for help and other children and a dog walker disturbed him.

The suspect is described as an adult with brown, grey hair and a beard.

DI Eleri Thomas said; “This was a traumatic experience for the young victim who, thankfully, was not injured. We carried out an immediate search and will maintain reassurance patrols in the area.

 “I would like to reassure the community that we have a dedicated team of officers on this investigation and I am appealing specifically to the dog walker, who went to the girl’s aid, to come forward and contact us.   

 “I am also appealing to anyone who saw an individual matching the description, or may have seen any suspicious males loitering in the area in recent days, to call 101 or https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support”

 quoting reference X116931

