Police appeal after man selling kitchen knives cons person out of £80 in Connah’s Quay

Published: Tuesday, Oct 8th, 2019
Police have appealed for information following an incident in Connah’s Quay on Monday which saw a person ‘conned’ out of £80.

The incident happened on Connah’s Quay High Street at around midday on Monday.

Police say they are looking for a man with an Irish accent who was selling kitchen knives in the area at the time.

The offender is described as being 6ft tall, stocky build and was wearing dark jacket and trousers.

A Tweet sent to Deeside.com from the North Wales Police Eastern Community Safety account says:

“Yesterday at midday on High St Connahs Quay, a 6ft male, stocky build, dark jacket/ trousers with an Irish accent was selling kitchen knives. Did you see him? did you know him? he conned a person out of £80 – can you help?”

Any information can be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

 

