‘Plethora’ of drugs seized in Connah’s Quay raid as police make a few points about current strategy

Police seized what officers have described as a ‘plethora’ of Class A, B and C drugs from an address in the Connah’s Quay on Friday.

The raid is understood to have taken place in the Sommerville Close area of the town.

A spokesperson for the North Flintshire team said, “Officers executed another warrant on Friday and recovered a plethora of Class A, B and C drugs.”

Police have also responded to feedback about the current strategy on drugs locally.

“We know there are mixed emotions around drugs and how to best tackle them so we thought we’d make a few points:

1) Saying Police have ” lost the war” on drugs doesn’t seem to be a reason to stop.

We’re pretty sure all other types of crime from murder down to theft have been committed throughout history, but we won’t stop looking at those either as they are against the law we uphold.

2) Intelligence often comes to us from concerned members of the community and it’s important we address those concerns to keep your confidence in us up.

3) Drugs are often the cause for other acquisitive crime such as theft or burglary so by tackling the root as well as the offence itself we look to reduce them both.” A post on the North Flintshire Police Facebook page states.



Police depend heavily on ‘community intelligence’ and rely on information from local residents about drug dealing in the area.

North Flintshire Inspector Gareth Cust briefed town councillors in Connah’s Quay last week on the latest actions police were taking to disrupt the flow of drugs into the area.

He said, “we carrying out warrants daily, targets are based on intelligence a lot of which comes from the community.”

If you have information about any suspected criminal or suspicious activity in your area, you can “pass on concerns” to North Flintshire Police Team via their Facebook page.

“We don’t always have the time to reply to all individual comments on our page, although we would like to. Please continue to work with us and pass on any concerns via DM.” A spokesperson said.

You can call the police 101 number or report via the force website follow this link.

You can also report issues anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or use our non-traceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.