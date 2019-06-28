Plans to revitalise Penyffordd’s War Memorial Institute given go-ahead

Plans to revitalise a village hall in Flintshire have been given the go-ahead by county planners.

The proposals will see a single storey extension for storage and a replacement kitchen created at the Penyffordd and Penymynydd War Memorial Institute.

The scheme to improve the building on Chester Road in Penyffordd also includes a new rear entrance and more toilet facilities, according to documents sent to Flintshire Council.

The institute was built in 1922 in memory of villagers from the area who lost their lives in World War I.

In a planning statement, Lovelock Mitchell Architects said the changes were needed to meet the current demand from people who want to use the building.

They said: “The land housing Penyffordd and Penymynydd War Memorial Institute building could be described as having potential, but the current shape and orientation of the existing building does not maximise this.

“As it stands, the building requires some refurbishment and attention and we hope that if this application is granted that the works included will massively improve the building, site and contextual interaction with the adjacent environment.

“The proposal involves both internal and external refurbishment works to the existing building.

“The aim is to replace small extensions to the existing store and kitchen.

“These extensions will be housed on parts of the site that are currently unused and could be described as wasted or left-over space.”

The institute contains memorial plaques commemorating both World Wars and continues to hold the area’s annual Remembrance Day march and service.

The building and grounds are held in trust and managed as a registered charity by a committee.

Committee members said the two villages had increased ‘vastly’ since the institute was created, meaning a complete overhaul of the building was required.