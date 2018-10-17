Plans to expand Deeside supermarket approved

Plan to expand a supermarket in Flintshire have been given the green light.

Lidl submitted proposals to revamp its store on Deeside Retail Park in Queensferry last month.

It would see the store extended to take up part of the current customer car park, including work to create a new bakery.

The German discount chain said the changes were necessary to meet customer demand and would deliver almost 300 square metres of additional floor space in total.

In a planning document Lidl representatives said: “Lidl is committed to providing a pleasant shopping and working environment for all customers and staff.

“Accordingly, a nationwide programme of modernising the store portfolio is underway in response to advances in technology.

“The upgrading of all stores to deliver the desired format has become a priority.

“It is therefore proposed to extend the store to deliver additional sales and non-sales floorspace.

“Given Lidl’s commitment to invest in Queensferry the proposed development will, if consented, be constructed at the earliest opportunity and will therefore increase the local communities retail offering.”

While the extension will represent a larger sales area than the existing store, it will provide the same range of goods, except for the introduction of the in-store bakery.

The proposals have now been approved by officers from Flintshire Council using delegated powers.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter.