News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Plans to expand Deeside supermarket approved

Published: Wednesday, Oct 17th, 2018
Share:

Plan to expand a supermarket in Flintshire have been given the green light.

Lidl submitted proposals to revamp its store on Deeside Retail Park in Queensferry last month.

It would see the store extended to take up part of the current customer car park, including work to create a new bakery.

The German discount chain said the changes were necessary to meet customer demand and would deliver almost 300 square metres of additional floor space in total.

In a planning document Lidl representatives said: “Lidl is committed to providing a pleasant shopping and working environment for all customers and staff.

“Accordingly, a nationwide programme of modernising the store portfolio is underway in response to advances in technology.

“The upgrading of all stores to deliver the desired format has become a priority.

“It is therefore proposed to extend the store to deliver additional sales and non-sales floorspace.

“Given Lidl’s commitment to invest in Queensferry the proposed development will, if consented, be constructed at the earliest opportunity and will therefore increase the local communities retail offering.”

While the extension will represent a larger sales area than the existing store, it will provide the same range of goods, except for the introduction of the in-store bakery.

The proposals have now been approved by officers from Flintshire Council using delegated powers.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Plot holders call on town council to hand over management of Connah’s Quay allotments

Police locate witness to an incident in Saughall where an elderly cyclist was seriously injured

Transgender PCSO based in Mold speaks out in video to combat hate crime

Don’t be alarmed if you see a police convoy speeding past

Local MP’s and AM’s call on Welsh Government to review Flintshire council budget cut

Flintshire Council mistakenly destroys man’s BMW while he’s in hospital

Nomads stay top with a 3-1 victory over Cefn Druids.

Glyndŵr University lecturer celebrates Welsh Music Prize shortlisting

BBC’s ‘Eat Well for Less’ want families from Deeside

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn