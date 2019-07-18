News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Plans to demolish run-down hotel in Mold to make way for apartments look set for approval

Published: Thursday, Jul 18th, 2019
Share:

Plans to demolish a run-down hotel in Mold to make way for new apartments look set to be approved.

Wales and West Housing Association wants to replace the Bryn Awel Hotel off Denbigh Road with 23 affordable apartments across two blocks.

The 18-bedroom hotel has stood empty since it closed suddenly in 2011 after being a key part of the town’s tourism trade for more than 50 years.

New life could now be breathed into the derelict property though, as Flintshire Council’s planning department has recommended that permission for the proposals should be granted.

It comes despite some concerns being raised about the scale of the development and lack of parking.

In a report set to go before councillors next week, the authority’s chief planning officer said it would provide an opportunity to revive the area.

Andrew Farrow said: “The site is located within the settlement boundary of Mold, a category A settlement as defined in the Flintshire Unitary Development Plan, where the principle of housing development to meet general and social housing need is acceptable subject to the safeguarding of relevant development management considerations.

“In addition, the proposal would provide the opportunity for the regeneration of the site and demolition of existing buildings which have been in a poor physical condition for a significant period of time.

“In conclusion and whilst noting the concerns received regarding the impact of development proposed, it is considered that the amended scheme which has been received is a significant improvement on that previously supported, and initially submitted as part of the application.

“In addition, there is no objection from a highway perspective and subject to the imposition of conditions the application is supported.”

While acknowledging the density of development was higher than normal, but said the site was suitable for the apartments outlined.

He added that no objections had been raised by the council’s highway department regarding the parking situation because of the scheme’s close proximity to the town centre.

The proposals will be considered by Flintshire Council’s planning committee at a meeting on Wednesday.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

