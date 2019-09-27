Plans to build almost 40 new homes in Flintshire village could be thrown out again

Plans to create almost 40 new homes in a Flintshire village look set to be rejected for the second time in a year.

Councillors originally turned down proposals to build on land east of Vounog Hill in Penyffordd at a meeting held last September.

It followed a critical report by officers from Flintshire Council who said the scheme represented ‘unjustified’ development in an area of open countryside.

Representatives from the Tevir Group, which is behind the application for a total of 37 properties, resubmitted the scheme last month with extra details about the scale of the houses in a bid to have it approved.

However, members of the local authority’s planning committee are again being recommended to refuse the plans.

In a report set to go before planning committee members next week, chief planning officer Andrew Farrow said permission had been given for a total of 260 houses in the area as a result of appeals to the Planning Inspectorate.

He added allowing more to go ahead could have a harmful impact on the village.

He said: “It is considered a matter of material significance that within the last two years, decisions have been taken relating to applications and appeals for residential development elsewhere in this settlement.

“Three significant appeal decisions, the largest of which was ultimately made by the cabinet secretary have, along with existing commitments, imposed a very significant amount of as yet undeveloped growth on this settlement amounting to a total of 261 units.

“Whilst each appeal case has been dealt with separately and on their individual merits, there has been a failure to note the cumulative effect of the amount of growth each decision has imposed on the settlement of Penyffordd/Penymynydd.

“It is the view of the local planning authority that the level of cumulative growth imposed on this settlement is a material factor, in terms of the questionable sustainability of adding to it.

“This was the approach ultimately taken with the last application for this site and I do not consider the situation to be materially different in favour of this application.”

A total of 26 letters of objection have been submitted against the renewed plans.

Concerns highlighted include traffic issues, the loss of a field used for sledging and the lack of services in the village to support the growth in population.

The recommendation for refusal comes despite agents acting on the developer’s behalf claiming it would help to address a shortfall of housing in the county.

The proposals will be considered at a meeting being held on Wednesday.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).