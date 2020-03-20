News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Plans to bring Pure Gym to Broughton Shopping Park receive green light

Published: Friday, Mar 20th, 2020
Share:

Plans to bring a 24-hour gym to Broughton Shopping Park have received the green light.

Pure Gym, the UK’s largest gym chain, submitted proposals for a new 1,069sqm facility to Flintshire Council in January.

The company’s application has now been approved and will see it move into a premises which was vacated by Nike after its store closed last June.

It said the opening of the new branch would create 15 new jobs and result in the creation of a mezzanine floor within the unit.

A planning statement accompanying the proposals states: “The gym will comprise a main gym space, studio, free-weights area and spin studio.

“In addition, ancillary spaces will include changing rooms, showers, members seating area and staff room.

“Pure Gym operate a 24 hour / 7 day a week model and, as such, this application seeks unrestricted opening hours.

“This tried and tested model specifically provides flexibility for those working varying shift patterns.

“Several retail/leisure tenants at Broughton Shopping Park already open late nights/early mornings outside of ‘typical’ shopping hours.”

The new facility will become one of only two PureGyms in North Wales, with the other being in Wrexham.

The company also has a branch just over the border on the Deva Retail Park in Chester.

Other locations in Saltney, Buckley and Queensferry were also considered for the latest premises, but were not deemed suitable.

The plans were approved by officers from the local authority’s planning department using delegated powers.

 

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com   (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Covid-19: Chancellor announces package of economic measures including paying up to 80% of workers’ wages

PM orders pubs, restaurants, gyms to close – Scheme launched for UK Gov to subsidise 80% of wages

Public Health Wales Update: Third Welsh resident who had tested positive for Covid-19 has sadly died

Minister Skates reassures “if you had a good business in 2019, you will have a good business in 2021” with £1.4bn of business support

Minister tells landlords: “Do the right thing and act in a way that is responsible and fair” to renters

Asda Queensferry reduces opening time to 8pm and dedicates first hour of shopping to elderly and vulnerable

Online isolation notes launched – providing proof of coronavirus absence from work

Covid-19: Train and Arriva bus services to be scaled back with emergency timetables coming into operation from Monday

Schools in Flintshire all closed from today but children of parents classed as keyworkers can attend


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn