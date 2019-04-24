Plans in pipeline for 145 new homes in Broughton

Plans are in the pipeline for 145 new homes to be built close to a retail park in Flintshire.

Bloor Homes has submitted a request to Flintshire Council to determine whether an environmental impact assessment is required for an area of farm land off Bretton Road, Broughton.

The site sits 200 metres away from Broughton Retail Park and is also close to the A55.

The Leicestershire-based housing company has already consructed 130 properties at the nearby Parc Jasmin development.

In a letter to the council, consultants acting on the firm’s behalf said the parcel of land was already well served by roads and footpaths linking it to the nearby retail park.

Nick Lee, managing director of NJL Consulting, said: “We are writing on behalf of our client, Bloor Homes, to seek a screening opinion from the local planning authority under the Town and Country Planning Regulations 2017.

“The site is effectively an ‘island’ site framed by the existing road network on all sides.

“The A55 lies directly south of the site, and Bretton Lane runs along the eastern boundary.

“The proposals seek to provide approximately 145 dwellings with associated landscaping and open space.

“The final mix of properties proposed is to be provided at the detailed stage of any planning application submitted on site.”

Mr Lee said access to the development would be provided from both Bretton Lane and Bretton Road and would be designed to meet highway standards.

He also argued that an environmental impact assessment would not be required on this occasion.

He said: “In undertaking the screening assessment, the question to be addressed is whether the proposed development would be likely to have significant effects on the environment.

“The development includes 145 dwellings, which does not exceed the 150 dwelling threshold set out at section 10B.

“The overall area of development is also below five hectares.

“Therefore, it is considered an EIA is not required based on the thresholds set out within Schedule 2.”

Flintshire Council is aiming to decide whether such an assessment is required by the end of the month.

A full planning application would then be submitted by Bloor in due course reflecting the authority’s decision.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).