Plans for new Deeside BioGas site given go ahead.

Plans to build a large waste management plant in Deeside which will bring a £50 million investment to the area, have been given the go ahead.

Pegasus Group secured planning permission from Flintshire County Council on behalf of Logik Strategic Land who will deliver the biogas facility on the former Gaz De France power station.

Dave Green of Logik said the plant is expected to handle up to 182,000 tonnes of rubbish a year, producing up to two megawatts of green energy, while bringing huge investment to the region.

He said: “The plant will bring more than £50m of investment to the North Wales area, creating substantial employment throughout the construction period and its subsequent ongoing operation.

It will also deliver arguably the most advanced and environmentally friendly landfill diversion to date through a process that diverts more than 85% of our black bin waste into recyclables and recoverables and thus supporting Wales in its zero to waste targets.

“The process captures an extra 6,000 tons per year of valuable recyclables that by any other process would be missed. These are recyclables that are put into black bin bags by mistake and they are hard to obtain normally.

“We are proud to have this advanced process showcased here in North Wales and for the first time ever outside of Israel, attracting a global audience.”

The technical process that will be used at the plant is known as ArrowBio, a unique technology that successfully treats municipal solid waste (MSW) using a hydromechanical separation and preparation process to recover recyclables.

It uses water and mechanical equipment to separate the organic fraction, produce high methane (CH4) content biogas for several green energy uses and recycle up to 70%-80% of the waste.

By-products such as various plastics, cardboard, wood and metals are suitable for recycling, and some of them also for RDF (Refuse-Derived Fuel) treatment.

At the end of the anaerobic process, the organic remains are used as soil improver for agriculture as well as for bio-drying systems.