Plans for new A494 River Dee Bridge set to take further step forward

Plans for a new A494 bridge crossing over the River Dee will take a further step forward in spring when the Welsh Government will publish draft Orders and an Environmental Statement.

Transport Minister Ken Skates announced the move as he paid a visit to the current River Dee Bridge on Thursday.

Once draft Orders are published, public exhibitions with project team members will take place.

Work could get underway next year on the project which would see a new river crossing for westbound traffic and the partial reuse of the existing River Dee Bridge for eastbound traffic.

Three lanes and a hard shoulder will extend from the River Dee to Queensferry junction which will include a new offline carriageway for westbound traffic.

[The upgrade is a key part of the Welsh Government’s plans to improve transport infrastructure and resilience in North Wales.]

A 12-week consultation took place in autumn 2018 which showed “strong support” for the preferred option to upgrade the bridge, the government said.

Wear and tear.

The River Dee Bridge, which was built in 1960, is a vital link between North Wales and the North West of England.

It carries approximately 61,000 vehicles a day, connecting people, communities and business to the A55.

The Welsh Government says that due to the age of the bridge there is deterioration to some structural features and it would be difficult to maintain long-term.

The strain on the bridge is now thought to be under constant monitoring following the recent installation of weigh-in-motion devices.

Grey-coloured poles with CCTV units attached can be seen adjacent to the A494 on either side of the River Dee Crossing.

The camera’s are linked to sensors in the road which are designed to capture and record the axle weights of vehicles passing over the bridge.

The Welsh Government told Deeside.com the, “data being collected is being used to determine additional information about vehicles travelling on the A55.”

Talking about the upgrade project, Ken Skates said previously : “The A494 is a key economic artery for North Wales, linking it to the North West of England and further afield.

“This upgrade of the River Dee Bridge is vital in ensuring that the route is fit for the future, reliable and resilient. It is a key part of our wide-ranging plans to invest in transport improvements across North Wales.

“It will improve access to businesses, provide more opportunities for cycling and walking, and enhance the local environment.