Plans for 26 static caravans next to Pennant Park Golf Club backed for approval

Plans to house caravans for holidaymakers next to a golf club have been backed for approval.

It comes despite concerns it would represent the overdevelopment of land at Pennant Park Golf Club in Whitford, near Holywell.

The golf club already has existing permission for a total of 46 caravans and the latest proposals would bring a further 26 static units to a field at the back of Cae Coch Farm.

Mostyn Community Council has raised fears that it could cause harm to an area of open countryside.

However, Flintshire Council’s head of planning Andrew Farrow has recommended the application to be granted.

In a report, he said: “The main issues for consideration in this application are the principle of development at this location, the potential visual impact on the open countryside, impact on residential amenity and access.

“The scale of the proposal, together with the number, siting, layout of units and circulation roads are appropriate to the characteristics of the site and locality.

“Although the site is located within the open countryside, it is not governed by any landscape or green barrier designation.

“The site benefits from an existing access which already serves an existing caravan site.

“The site is well located in terms of the existing golf course facility and also to a range of tourism attractions in the wider area and as such is considered to amount to a sustainable location for tourism accommodation.”

The plans will be considered by Flintshire Council’s planning committee on Wednesday.



By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter.