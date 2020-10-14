Plans entered to build 18 new houses on land next to a care home in Flint

A total of 18 new houses could be built on land next to a care home in Flint under new proposals.

Edwards Homes has put forward an application to develop an area near Bod Hyfryd Nursing Home on Northop Road.

The firm said it would help to meet the need for three-bedroom family properties in the town.

A new estate road is also proposed to serve the development as well as an area of public open space.





In a planning statement, consultants acting on the company’s behalf said: “The proposal is to develop the site with the erection of 18 three-bedroomed detached family homes which will be served by a new estate roadway constructed to adoptable standards.

“The initial length of the new estate roadway will be of sufficient width to provide vehicular and pedestrian access to additional parcels of potential development land to the west.

“Additionally it is proposed to provide an area of public open space to the central-western portion of the site which will also support the construction of a foul sewerage pumping station and a sub-surface SUDS sustainable surface water drainage system.

“Site layout proposals are included with this application for full planning permission which indicate the proposed siting of the new dwellings.

“Access to the site will be gained by means of a new access road located in the southern quarter of the eastern boundary of the site frontage which is to be constructed to county council adoptable standards and which will also provide access to further land to the west.”

Comments are currently being invited on the application via the Flintshire Council website.

Planners are expected to make a decision on the scheme at a later date.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).