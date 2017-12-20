Pets At Home looks to expand Deeside store with new vets and grooming room

A new veterinary practice and pet grooming room could open on Deeside Retail Park if plans are approved by Flintshire planners.

Plans have been submitted to create a 261 sq. m mezzanine floor within the existing Pets at Home store on the retail park, the new floor will be used for ‘retail and/ or a pet care, treatment and grooming facility.’

Pets at Home which opened its first store in Chester in 1991 has grown to become the largest pet supplies retailer in the UK with more than 370 stores, the company also owns Vets for Pets brand.

Planning documents show the proposed veterinary surgery will comprise of three consulting rooms where ‘general pet care advice is given and animals receive basic preventative medicine and treatments, such as worming or flea treatments.’

There will be a small operating theatre to undertake small-scale procedures such as spaying and X-raying, the facility will also include laboratory and pharmacy and reception areas.

The proposed ‘Groom Room’ salon will have “a wide range of grooming options, including microchipping, nail clipping, and full bath and blow dry” according to the company website and like the Pets at Home store will be open seven days a week.

The planning application says; “Given the unique characteristics of Pets at Home and the overall physical and functional relationship between the retail business and the Vets4Pets facility, we consider that the mezzanine floorspace and its use for retail and as a pet care, treatment and grooming facility will not have any material effect on the function of the unit

or wider commercial area.”

As part of the planning process, a consultation period where the ‘local Planning Authority seeks comments from various organizations / statutory bodies and the public’ is currently open until December 25.

