Petrol station in Dobshill could be demolished to make way for new one with drive-thru Costa Coffee shop

A petrol station in Flintshire could be demolished to make way for a new one, as well as a drive-thru coffee shop.

Plans have been unveiled which would result in Dobshill Garage off the A550 in Dobshill being knocked down.

The Kay Group, which is behind the proposals, said the new building would include a convenience store and measure approximately 545 square metres.

Meanwhile, the coffee shop would be operated by Costa Coffee and cover an area of around 400 square metres.

The company, which has 20 sites across the UK, said the development was expected to create up to 54 jobs, including eight management positions.

Consultants acting on behalf of the firm said it would provide an economic boost to the area.

In a statement, they said: “The group is currently is in the top 15 independent petrol retailers in the UK and is already committed to developing new to industry sites and acquisitions over the next three to five years.

“It is part of this major growth and development plan that the opportunity arose to take on the Dobshill site.

“The Kay Group has a simple brief to provide improved services and facilities to the general public and for the staff who operate them.”

They added: “The principle of development is to provide and secure local employment and to future proof the site in terms of long-term investment reducing the maintenance need of such sites.

“The project will provide construction work and materials requirements the provision of which, where practical and possible will come from locally sourced labour and suppliers.”

The redeveloped site would include a jet wash facility along with 64 parking spaces.

According to the documents, two of the parking spots would have electric vehicle charging points.

Two new access points would also be created off the A550 along with a new internal road.

A planning statement accompanying the proposals concludes that they should be accepted.

It states: “The proposal comprises a modern and sensitively designed redevelopment of an existing site, which will be compatible with and complementary to the surrounding uses and will provide a significant quantum of jobs, with most being taken up by local people.

“Overall, the principle of development has been accepted by the council.

“Finally, it is concluded that the proposed development comprises sustainable development and is in accordance with the development plan and therefore, planning permission should be granted.”

Comments are currently being invited on the application via the Flintshire Council website.

The local authority is aiming to decide on the plans by early July, although timescales are currently impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).