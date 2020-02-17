Pensioner seriously injured following collision on the A55 near Caerwys

North Wales Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after an elderly man was seriously injured following a collision on the A55 in Flintshire last week.

The man, aged in his 70’s, driving a grey Suzuki Jimny which was in collision with an HGV on the A55 eastbound just prior to the Caerwys off-slip at 10:30am on Friday, February 14.

The HGV which was parked in the layby.

He was airlifted by the Air Ambulance to hospital in Stoke, where he remains with serious injuries.

Inspector Nicky Collins of the Roads Policing Unit is appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

She said: “Anybody who may have seen the collision, or who may have seen the grey coloured Suzuki Jimny just prior to the collision is urged to contact us as soon as possible.”

Information can be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101 quoting reference number Y021455.