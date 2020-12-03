Deeside.com > News

Pedestrian hospitalised following collision with vehicle in Shotton

A pedestrian was taken to hospital earlier this morning following a collision with a vehicle in Shotton.

The incident happened just before 8am on Chester Road East near to the Esso petrol station.

According to traffic reports, the road was closed for around 20 minutes while emergency services dealt with the incident.

The pedestrian was taken was to Wrexham Maelor Hospital.


A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called today, 3 December, at approximately 08:03am to reports of a road traffic collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian on Chester Road East, Shotton.”

“We responded with one emergency ambulance and one patient was transported to Wrexham Maelor Hospital.”



