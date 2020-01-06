Owner of Sandycroft stone worktop company enters plans for new industrial unit

The owner of a Flintshire company which specialises in creating stone worktops has submitted plans to create a new industrial unit in the area.

Charles Cogger runs Sandycroft-based The Merchant House, which makes granite and quartz surfaces for kitchens.

The firm currently has a base on Prince William Avenue in the village, which sits next to a number of industrial businesses.

Mr Cogger has now entered an application to build a new premises on an empty plot of land nearby.

The site measures approximately 2,290 square metres and would also include a workshop and staff welfare facilities.

In documents put forward to Flintshire Council, planner actings on his behalf said: “The proposed unit is to be situated to the south of the existing The Merchant House industrial unit.

“The site is currently vacant with the entire area being hard-standing.

“The objective is to create an industrial unit with a flexible open-plan workshop and staff welfare facilities.

“The size of the units has been based upon the client’s experience of business requirements in the local area.

“The proposed business park meets with Planning Policy Wales requirements and is on a vacant, infill plot of land on an established industrial estate and would provide a beneficial improvement to the local area.”

The site will be accessed via Prince William Avenue itself, which is located around one mile from the A494.

According to the proposals, the unit has been designed to fit in with other businesses in the area.

Comments are currently being invited on the application via the council’s website.

Planners are aiming to make a decision on the scheme by the end of this month.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).