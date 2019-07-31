Owner of old station house in Holywell says property will not be part of ambitions to bring trains back to town

The owner of an old station house in Holywell says her property will not be part of ambitions to bring trains back to the town.

Earlier this week, Mayor of Holywell Paul Johnson outlined work being carried out to test the public’s interest in potentially creating a new railway station and park and ride facility in the area.

It comes as residents are currently required to drive five miles away to Flint to catch a train.

It had been suggested that the site of the former Holywell Junction train station in Greenfield, which closed in the 1960s, would be an ideal location.

However, the owner of the original station house associated with the facility, which is now a private home, has come forward to clarify that it will not form part of any potential development.

Diane Roberts said: “I want to make it very clear, as there seems to have been some confusion that’s arisen, that the site is not intended to be the old Holywell Junction train station which is currently people’s home.”

Cllr Johnson said: “The old station house is currently a private home and I’d like to make it clear that it isn’t part of, nor going to be part of any

proposals or station.

“I hope that this resolves any concerns and I apologise if there was any misunderstanding.”

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).