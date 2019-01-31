   
Owner of a Connah’s Quay Indian restaurant fined for ‘flouting’ ban on use of basement for accommodation

Published: Thursday, Jan 31st, 2019
The owner of a popular Connah’s Quay Indian restaurant has been fined for ‘flouting’ a ban on use of the premises basement for accommodation

Environmental Health Officers have successfully prosecuted the owner of Zari on Connah’s Quay High Street under housing legislation designed to protect health and safety.

Mr Sukur Ali pleaded guilty in Wrexham Magistrates Court to an offence relating to the restaurant premises

The basement of the premises was made subject to a prohibition order which prohibited it from being used for sleeping and residential purposes because of serious health and safety hazards present including fire, excess cold, electrical and falls hazards.

Flintshire Council said its Environmental Health Officers were alerted to the fact that the premises had been reoccupied.

Mr Sukur Ali was found guilty of failure to comply with a Prohibition Order and in sentencing, was fined a total of £997.

Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Planning and Public Protection, Councillor Chris Bithell, said:

“This successful prosecution sends a clear message that Flintshire County Council will not tolerate the misuse of commercial premises as residential accommodation and flouting of prohibition orders made to protect people’s health and safety.

It reflects Flintshire County Council’s commitment to ensuring that accommodation provided to all is safe, in good repair and has all the necessary amenities.

