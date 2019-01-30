Over on 200 tonnes of salt spread on Flintshire roads in past 24 hours

Flintshire Council Streetscene teams have spread over 200 tonnes of salt on the county’s roads in the past 24 hours in a bid to keep them clear of snow and ice.

The council says gritters have been working throughout the night spreading tonnes of salt on Flintshire’s main roads.

Many roads across the county were brought to a near standstill as early morning snow hit the region.

[Wagons stuck on the A494 in Mold this morning.]

The council says main routes are clear of snow which has allowed resources to concentrate on priority 2 routes including the main feeder roads within housing estates and non-principal routes with inclines and sharp bends.

“Resources have been sent to clear footways in all of the town centres and car parks which will allow businesses to operate as normal, once the work is completed.”

“Temperatures are expected to fall rapidly once again this afternoon and the resources will need to switched back to the main routes, to prevent the formation of ice on the key strategic network.” A council spokesperson said.

Recycling collections in Flintshire have been cancelled today due to the snow.

The council said bad weather has meant teams have been unable to operate the recycling collection service.

Team in emergency planning. Assessing latest forecast, @FCCcountryside 4×4 vehicles being redeployed to assist @FCCSocialCare workers. pic.twitter.com/Zyetk0Xtsj — Carolyn Thomas (@Carolynthomas03) January 30, 2019

“Next collection for today’s rounds will be on Wednesday, 6 February.

“Residents are reminded that all recycling materials can be taken to their local Household Recycling Centre. ” The council has said.

Black bin and food collections have continued through the day where roads are passable in Garden City, Sealand and Saughall, however there are areas of the County where council teams are unable to collect.

A council spokesperson said: “If no collection is made today, we will attempt to collect this week; however, this is dependent on the weather conditions in the next few days. Residents are advised to leave their black bins out this week until they are collected.”

The council is expecting to make a full collection as planned tomorrow.

A yellow warning for ice is in place from 6pm tonight through to 10am on Thursday.

The warning issued by the Met Office states:

Ice is likely to bring some travel disruption to parts of west England and Wales on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

– Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

– Probably some ice on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

A further warning has been issued for snow and ice from 1pm on Thursday through to 9pm on Friday

Gritting

Flintshire County Council say they are well prepared for the adverse weather conditions and have plenty of rock salt stockpiled at its depot to spread on the counties roads.

Projected road surface temperature graphs for two ice sensor sites, one by the A55 at Brynford – the other by the A541 at Hendre along with bespoke weather forecasts created for the council assist in the decision-making process with regards to gritting being deployed.

Roads within the Flintshire are prioritised for treatment into Priority 1, 2 and 3 routes.

Flintshire County Council’s fleet of 14 bulk gritters will be out this evening treating nearly 400 miles of road surface.

The vehicles are all fitted with snow scoops and in the event of snowfall will clear ‘priority 1’ routes these will be pre-treated ahead of forecasted snowfall.

The council snow ploughs will be backed up by a team of 38 agricultural contractors who will help clear the highways.

Following a fall of snow with significant accumulations clearance work will continue around the clock until all priority 1 roads are clear.

When the priority 1 roads cleared and safe all available resources will be dedicated to priority 2 roads.

Priority 3 routes will receive attention when resources are available and after all priority 1 and 2 roads have received appropriate attention.

Map of gritting routes: click here