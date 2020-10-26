Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 26th Oct 2020

Updated: Mon 26th Oct

Over £220,000 donated to purchase vital equipment at Wrexham Maelor Hospital

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Over £220,000 has been donated to Wrexham Maelor Hospital towards vital equipment thanks to the volunteers of the Maelor Voluntary Service.

Every year the Maelor Voluntary Service donates funds raised through their café at the hospital towards purchasing extra equipment for staff.

The funds have helped purchase items such as ECG machines for the Cardiology Day Unit and a bladder scanner for the Emergency Department.

Over £28,000 was also donated to the Trauma & Orthopaedic Department to purchase new revision hip surgery instruments.


Although elective hip revision surgery has been postponed due to COVID-19, the new equipment is improving care for those patients who are admitted to hospital requiring emergency surgery for fractures around their existing hip replacements.

One of those patients was Sylvia Evans, from Mold, who suffered a fall at home and required emergency treatment to fix a fracture on her existing hip replacement.

Orthopaedic Surgeon Mr Pritom Shenoy, Senior Nurse Ruth Leighton, patient Sylvia Evans and Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon Mr Ibrahim Malek.

Orthopaedic Surgeon Mr Pritom Shenoy, Senior Nurse Ruth Leighton, patient Sylvia Evans and Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon Mr Ibrahim Malek.

She said: “In the 1970s I had two hip replacements and I have been managing well but unfortunately I suffered a fall at home and needed to be admitted to the Maelor.

“I was in so much pain and I was told I would need surgery on my right hip to fix the fracture.

“The treatment I had was very quick and I feel so much better after the operation, I’m really grateful to the care I have received at the Maelor, I can’t fault them.”

Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Mr Ibrahim Malek said having this equipment readily available has improved the patient experience and has reduced their stay in hospital.

He said: “Up until now we didn’t have any highly specialised hip revision instruments that are required to perform these challenging operations at the Maelor.

“We normally would hire these instruments from a company when needed, this would cost around £1000 each time we needed them for this kind of operation.

“Patients sometimes had to wait some time for the instruments to arrive at the hospital and then they are checked by staff, sterilised and made ready to be used, or they needed to be transferred to different hospitals away from their home causing further un-necessary delay in treatment and inconvenience to their family.

“These types of fractures are extremely painful so it is important our patients receive their treatment as soon as possible.

“We are extremely grateful to the Maelor Voluntary Service for this kind donation that is ensuring patients are receiving their operation in a timely manner and reducing their hospital stay, which is particularly important to us during COVID-19.”

Wrexham Maelor’s Emergency Department’s Housekeeper, Wendy Rogers, said the team were extremely grateful to the charity for their donations.

She said: “We would like to thank the Maelor Voluntary Service, their donations have made a real difference to both staff and patients within our Emergency Department.”

Due to the current pandemic the charity are unable to provide their café service in the hospital due to current restrictions but hope to return when it is safe to do so.

Nia Williams, Partnership Support Manager at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said: “Once again the Maelor Voluntary Service have supported many different departments, purchasing equipment that the Health Board would not necessarily been able to support.

“This has such a positive effect on staff morale, and the difference made to both the services and the patients’ experience is incredible. The volunteers that serve the MVS are part of the Maelor family, the service they provide and the support they give to the hospital is very much appreciated.”

Top pic: Members of the Wrexham Maelor Hospital’s Emergency Department team with the equipment purchased through donations from the Maelor Voluntary Service.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Third Beluga XL to touch down at Hawarden for first time

News

Confusion as Tesco tells shopper they can’t sell sanitary pads in Wales

News

Flintshire Village shop boosts community spirit and brings generations together in lockdown

News

North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner looking for custody watchdogs to police the police

News

Roadworks causing lengthy delays on A494 at Aston Hill

News

Flintshire actor Jonathan Pryce wins Bafta Cymru ‘best actor’ award for his role in the Two Popes

News

Flintshire trained detection dogs off to Far East to join battle against live animal smuggling

News

Operation Twilight – don’t let your home be the one that stands out!

News

Welsh Govt to review “clarity” around policy on non essential item sales with supermarkets – no U-Turn likely

News





Read 636,045 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn