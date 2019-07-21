Over 20,000 free meals will be delivered to Flintshire play schemes over the next six week.

An ambitious programme aimed at preventing kids from going hungry during the summer holidays will deliver over 20,000 free meals to Flintshire play schemes over the next six week.

Flintshire County Council, in partnership with Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and Clwyd Alyn, has once again joined forces with “Can Cook” to launch the ‘Share your Lunch’ campaign 2019.

The “Share Your Lunch” initiative targets those area’s of Flintshire where a high proportion of children receive free school meals and during term time guaranteed hot food.

The council says, “It is a shocking statement to make, but there are families in Flintshire who are in food poverty.

Food poverty is the inability to afford, or to have access to food that makes up a healthy diet.

Children are going hungry because their parents cannot afford to buy food.

Share your Lunch’s summer campaign will help us to ensure that as many children as possible return to school well fed, engaged and ready to learn.”

Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Housing, Councillor Dave Hughes, said:

“Share Your Lunch proved to be a big success last summer, making a real difference to hundreds of people in our community. Children should not have to go hungry in this day and age. We aim to provide around 800 meals per day to play schemes throughout Flintshire, please come along and enjoy the fun and spirit of adventure!”

Robbie Davison of Can Cook who will be providing the meals over the six weeks, is passionate about the project. He said:

“Providing a fresh meal to children every day is essential to their health and wellbeing. We know that if children eat well, they play well and if they play well, they are happier. This year we will make sure every child who is part of the Share your Lunch programme receives a healthier, fresh meal – our aim is to provide meals that make children happy.”

The Share Your Lunch Project will be delivered to the summer play scheme sites listed below from Monday:

Morning sites: 10:30 am -12:30 pm

Quayplay, Connah’s Quay Central Park Children Village 10:00 am — 11:45 am (Hub for delivery) Albert Avenue, Flint Ysgol Maes Glas, Greenfield Pen y Maes, Holywell Trelogan CP Parkfields, Mold Mancot Playing Fields Sealand Manor R. Ground Bagillt Victoria Road Gwemaffield Village Hall Buckley Westwood CP Buckley Elf. High School Afternoon sites: 1:30 pm -3:30 pm

Maes Pennant, Mostyn

Ysgol Merllyn, Bagillt Dee Cottages, Flint The Holway, Meadowbank Gronant Pen Y Maes, Penrhyn Play Area Gas Lane, Mold Saltney, Park Avenue Penyffordd Holywell Play Area Buckley Drury Park Buckley Common Sandycroft Garden City Aston Gary Speed Playing Field Shotton 33 Club

Parents and Carers will need to complete a consent form to access this service – more here: flintshire.gov.uk/en/PDFFiles/Lifelong-Learning/Childrens-Play/Summer-Playscheme/Holiday-Hunger-Programme-Information-and-Consent-Form.docx.pdf