Over 20,000 free meals will be delivered to Flintshire play schemes over the next six week.

An ambitious programme aimed at preventing kids from going hungry during the summer holidays will deliver over 20,000 free meals to Flintshire play schemes over the next six week.
Flintshire County Council, in partnership with Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and Clwyd Alyn, has once again joined forces with “Can Cook” to launch the ‘Share your Lunch’ campaign 2019.
The “Share Your Lunch” initiative targets those area’s of Flintshire where a high proportion of children receive free school meals and during term time guaranteed hot food.
The council says, “It is a shocking statement to make, but there are families in Flintshire who are in food poverty.
Food poverty is the inability to afford, or to have access to food that makes up a healthy diet.
Children are going hungry because their parents cannot afford to buy food.
Share your Lunch’s summer campaign will help us to ensure that as many children as possible return to school well fed, engaged and ready to learn.”
Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Housing, Councillor Dave Hughes, said:
“Share Your Lunch proved to be a big success last summer, making a real difference to hundreds of people in our community. Children should not have to go hungry in this day and age.
We aim to provide around 800 meals per day to play schemes throughout Flintshire, please come along and enjoy the fun and spirit of adventure!”
Robbie Davison of Can Cook who will be providing the meals over the six weeks, is passionate about the project. He said:
“Providing a fresh meal to children every day is essential to their health and wellbeing.
We know that if children eat well, they play well and if they play well, they are happier.
This year we will make sure every child who is part of the Share your Lunch programme receives a healthier, fresh meal – our aim is to provide meals that make children happy.”
The Share Your Lunch Project will be delivered to the summer play scheme sites listed below from Monday:
Morning sites: 10:30 am -12:30 pm
Quayplay, Connah’s Quay Central Park
Children Village 10:00 am — 11:45 am
(Hub for delivery)
Albert Avenue, Flint Ysgol Maes Glas,
Greenfield Pen y Maes, Holywell
Trelogan
CP Parkfields, Mold Mancot Playing Fields
Sealand Manor R. Ground
Bagillt Victoria Road
Gwemaffield Village Hall
Buckley Westwood CP
Buckley Elf. High School
Afternoon sites: 1:30 pm -3:30 pm
Maes Pennant, Mostyn
Ysgol Merllyn, Bagillt
Dee Cottages, Flint
The Holway, Meadowbank
Gronant
Pen Y Maes, Penrhyn Play Area
Gas Lane, Mold
Saltney, Park Avenue
Penyffordd Holywell Play Area
Buckley Drury Park
Buckley Common
Sandycroft Garden City
Aston Gary Speed Playing Field
Shotton 33 Club
Parents and Carers will need to complete a consent form to access this service – more here: flintshire.gov.uk/en/PDFFiles/Lifelong-Learning/Childrens-Play/Summer-Playscheme/Holiday-Hunger-Programme-Information-and-Consent-Form.docx.pdf