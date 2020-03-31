Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 31st Mar 2020

Updated: Tue 31st Mar

Over 200 species of animals being cared for by Coleg Cambria staff during Coronavirus pandemic

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

More than 200 species of animals are being cared for by Coleg Cambria staff during the Coronavirus pandemic

At the institution’s sites in Northop and Llysfasi, lecturers, practitioners and animal technicians are out in all weathers, feeding, maintaining and observing more than 200 different types of animal.

These include a wide range of invertebrates, reptiles, amphibians, fish, birds, primates and mammals, livestock, alpacas, rodents and poultry.

Animal Centre Manager Wendy Gacem said spring is a vital time for the north east Wales college and while they are social distancing and adhering to public health guidance, life goes on for the creatures on-site.

“This is a particularly busy time, so we have to be here for the animals to ensure continuity and routine for them,” said Wendy.

“We have the first of the Hill Radnor Lambs making an appearance right now and in the coming weeks our Castlemilk Moorit sheep are giving birth.

Northop is also home to one of the oldest and most uncommon breeds in the country; Bagot Goats, currently classified as ‘vulnerable’ by the Rare Breeds Survival Trust.

“The rare Bagot Goats will be next, so we have to be here.”

She added: “And it’s not only farm animals, we have just discovered the Clownfish have been looking after a batch of eggs laid in the tank this week, which could hatch very soon.

“It all sounds idyllic but can be quite stressful because they have to guard them from other fish that could harm or eat them, so we have everything crossed that doesn’t happen and they have been busy aerating the eggs, keeping them clean and oxygenated.”

Gargoyle Geckos are also due to hatch in the coming days, highlighting the baby boom taking place at Northop.

“It’s a tragic and unparalleled time for this country, and the whole world, but obviously the animals are oblivious to that,” said Wendy.

“It also means we can try and carry on as much as possible while of course staying a safe distance from each other and following the strict guidelines put in place.

“Hopefully in the near future we can share these incredible new arrivals with the students and public, but for now we will remain here and care for our amazing animals.”

More on the range of courses and qualifications on animal care at Northop and Llysfasi, can be found on the Coleg Cambria website.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

Latest update from Flintshire Council on disposal of personal waste during the coronavirus outbreak

News

Appeal lodged over refusal of MOT station plans in Connah’s Quay

News

Health Minister: Coronavirus tests lost in collapsed deal “would have made an earlier difference for us”

News

Betsi Cadwaladr reveals location of first North Wales coronavirus field hospital

Conwy

Calls to police 101 non-emergency line set to be free of charge from tomorrow

News

Health Minister: “There is no prospect of one part of Wales being prioritised over another”

News

Read 1,086,425 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn