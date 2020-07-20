Deeside.com > News

Our Back Yard project completes gardening work for shielding residents and NHS Key workers in Connah’s Quay

The Our Back Yard Project based in Connah’s Quay has diversified during the Covid-19 crisis to offer the Your Back Yard initiative.

The initiative provides residents and community partners support to maintain their gardens and different green spaces around Connah’s Quay for the next few months. 

The National Lottery Community Fund who fund the wider project were supportive of plans to diversify normal activities and provide some support in response to the crisis in the short term.

Charley Dutton Engagement Officer Our Back Yard Project, said of her work on the Your Back Yard project;


‘It wasn’t until we had finished the first garden that I realised how much the Your Back Yard project could help Connah’s Quay’s key workers and shielding residents. We have received such positive feedback from residents and the wider community. ‘ 

Mr Roy Hughes  a Connah’s Quay Resident who ahs participated in the project is very grateful for the work the project staff undertook;

“I had 2 of your staff to do a gardening job that was too hard for me, I am very grateful. They did a brilliant job”. 

In addition, project staff have been helping Flintshire County Council maintain and tidy up greenspaces across Connah’s Quay.

The work has involved litter picking, clearing fly tipping, clearing paths and grass cutting. Project manager Richard Aram said, “Due to the lockdown and increased pressure on services there was a backlog of work and we have tried to help to make the sites safe and pleasant to use for local residents”.

If you are a shielding resident or NHS Key worker the project still has some capacity to help out with garden maintenance so please get in touch by email – Richard.aram@groundwormhorthwales.org.uk or by calling 07714310499. 



