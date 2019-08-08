Organisers postpone Chester Pride due to forecast of high winds

Thousands were expected to take part in this weekend’s annual Chester Pride festival but sadly organisers have been forced to cancel the event due to the forecast for high winds and bad weather.

A crowdfunder has been launched to help cover some of the lost costs due to the cancellation.

In statement they said, “It is with regret that, upon full consultation with Cheshire West & Chester Council, the relevant authorities, and the service providers that a final decision has been made to postpone our 2019 event.

The reason for this is due to the high winds and gusts of up to 50MPH forecasted by Met Office weather reports for this weekend.

“The safety of all those planning to attend Chester Pride 2019 must and will always come first.

The volunteer Committee has not taken this decision lightly, but are all in agreement on this matter.

“Chester Pride was created to always provide a safe space for all, and sadly the forecast weather reports this weekend will prevent us from doing so.

“We are currently working behind the scenes to reschedule the event to a new date that we will announce on our social media platforms, website and local press later this forthcoming week.

Whilst we understand people will be upset and angry we, as an event, cannot and will not jeopardise anyone’s safety.”

Chairman Warren Lee Allmark added, “12 months of hard planning and overcoming obstacles to make sure event is a success has for me been summed up when I have 12 fantastic members of the committee sit and cry in front of me.

The team and myself have worked none stop on this project and we are truly saddened, however there is a silver lining that we are able to reschedule at short notice in fact to Cheshire West & Chester Councils events Team, Service providers and local authorities.

“We will face some really hard operational issues but we are fully behind the event and will do our very best to make sure that 2019 is a year to remember. ”

“A GoFundMe fundraising page has been set up to help recover some of the lost costs. As a free event, we rely on donations along with sponsors to help us put on this event, so the communities support is more important now than ever. ”