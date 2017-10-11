Organised crime group targeted in Deeside drugs raids

Police say they executed a number of Misuse of Drugs Act search warrants in Deeside on Tuesday targeting groups involved in the supply of controlled drugs in the area.

The raids came as part of a ‘pro-active and pre-planned operation’ which included warrants being executed in Holywell.

During the operation, a 50-year-old man from the Manchester area was arrested for alleged supply of controlled drugs offences and is currently detained at a local Police Station.

Police say no other arrests were made but a quantity of controlled drugs, associated paraphernalia and a large amount of cash were seized and those investigations continue.

Insp Andy Griffiths at Deeside Police Station said:

“This is part of the continuing work we are undertaking in response to our communities concerns relating to drug use and associated crime in the county.

We are determined to target the few who cause the most harm.

Today’s action is also aimed at those bringing drugs into our communities from outside north Wales and in line with the forces’ Operation Scorpion’ is directly targeting serious and organised crime.

‘It is vitally important we listen to concerns from our local communities and where necessary take proportionate and positive action. It was clear from the local response that today’s action was very well received. We are determined to keep our communities safe.’

‘Possession and distribution of controlled drugs will not be tolerated in our communities and we will continue to take positive, robust action. However we can’t tackle this problem alone and key to all our work, and that of our partners, is intelligence and I cannot emphasise enough the importance of the community sharing their concerns with us.”

Information can be passed to Police via the web live chat: north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat or phoning 101.

If you’d rather pass information anonymously then phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.’