Operation Blue Ether: Two arrested in Queensferry on Friday night

Officers from Cheshire and North Wales Armed Alliance stopped a car in Queensferry on Friday night which they say, is linked to Organised Crime Groups (OCG)

Two people were taken into custody for alleged for possession of class A drugs and drink and drug driving offences.

Police made the arrests on the carpark of Asda in Queensferry as part of ‘Operation Blue Ether’ which is targeting ‘travelling’ criminals throughout North Wales and Cheshire.