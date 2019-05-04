News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Operation Blue Ether: Two arrested in Queensferry on Friday night

Published: Saturday, May 4th, 2019
Share:

Officers from Cheshire and North Wales Armed Alliance stopped a car in Queensferry on Friday night which they say, is linked to Organised Crime Groups (OCG)

Two people were taken into custody for alleged for possession of class A drugs and drink and drug driving offences.

Police made the arrests on the carpark of Asda in Queensferry as part of ‘Operation Blue Ether’ which is targeting ‘travelling’ criminals throughout North Wales and Cheshire.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Armed police called to reports of a male carrying a handgun in Connah’s Quay on Friday

Digital Connectivity Only Growth Deal Project that Can Transform Region’s Future Economy

Stephen Tompkinson to star in a brand new stage production Educating Rita at Theatre Clwyd

Former Flint doctor’s surgery could be converted into 10-bedroom HMO

Labour loses overall majority of Cheshire West and Chester Council

Former council deputy leader Bernie Attridge leaves Labour as sacking dispute takes toll

Firefighters at called to scene of a blaze on Chester Road in Flint on Friday

Flintshire man sentenced after group of motorcyclists reach speeds of up to 137mph on Cheshire road

“Why don’t you resign“ Theresa May heckled by ex-councillor in Llangollen today


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn