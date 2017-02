One lane closed and slow traffic due to an earlier accident, a lorry involved and recovery work on M56 Eastbound from J14 A5117 (Hapsford) to J12 A557 (Runcorn).

Lane one of three is closed heading from North Wales towards Runcorn.

The lorry left the road around 06:30 this morning and the lane was re-opened for a couple of hours.

It has now been closed again for recovery.