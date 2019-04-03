News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Officer injured and patrol car damaged as police detain four burglary suspects in Deeside

Published: Wednesday, Apr 3rd, 2019
North Wales Police has said one of its officers was injured yesterday while trying to stop four burglary suspects in Deeside.

Eyewitnesses saw police pursuing a silver Audi along Old Aston Hill yesterday afternoon, one person told us the A4 estate was “doing about 90mph on the road by the kennels.” 

It was stopped by police further up the road, a photograph sent to Deeside.com showed the badly damaged Audi with its windows smashed.

Police have also said a female officer’s patrol car (main picture) was damaged during the arrest of the suspects.

John Butler who lives nearby said he saw a “police car ramming incident on Old Aston Hill.”

A large number of police vehicles and officers were seen around the Higher Shotton area and Old Aston Hill area following the pursuit.

The Hawarden based police helicopter was spotted circling over the Aston Park area at around 2.45pm, it remained in the air for over 45 minutes.

Another witness said he saw a man arrested by the A494 flyover close to the Plough pub.

Its understood police chased at least one person on foot towards Aston Park, @HeadmastersQF tweeted:  A “Guy came out of the cut through from lower Aston hall lane to Vickers /Overlea drive in cuffs.”

While Emma said: “Huge police presence on Aston park chasing men on foot.”

North Wales Police confirmed that four suspects had been taken into custody following alleged burglaries in Northop Hall and Hawarden yesterday.

 

