North Wales Police: “Keith if you read this please go to Holywell Police Station”

Police have asked residents in Holywell to call them if they see a man who is wanted for ‘numerous offences.’

A post on the North Flintshire Police team page states:

“Keith Kidd is currently wanted for numerous offences and is avoiding us.

Please call if you see him.





Keith if you read this please go to Holywell Police Station, otherwise we will have to keep on visiting your family and friends until we find you.”

Any information can be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101.