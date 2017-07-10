Number of Connah’s Quay drivers caught with ‘shocking’ tyres during police safety checks

Police say a number of defective tyres were found during a recent road safety check in Flintshire.

Last Thursday, July 6th officers from the Roads Policing Unit carried out safety checks on vehicles in the Connah’s Quay area.

A number of motorists were spoken to regarding their vehicles with many drivers being handed TORs (Traffic Offence Reports) due to defective tyres. Some were also given tickets after they were spotted driving without their seatbelts.

Sergeant Stephen Richards of the Roads Policing Unit said: “It’s really quite frightening that some drivers are using their vehicles with tyres in a dangerous condition.

“Defective tyres reduce braking time and cause skidding and motorists need to check their tyres regularly, and not just rely on their annual MOT tests to pick up problems.

“It is essential that drivers are aware that it is their responsibility to ensure that the vehicle they are using is road legal before commencing a journey.”