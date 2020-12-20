North Wales sees 12% of first vaccinations in Wales

The North Wales health board area saw 1,295 vaccinations in the first few days of the coronavirus vaccine being available in Wales.

Public Health Wales have added a “Vaccination” tab to their daily updated dashboard, however it currently details a single overall figure for all of Wales and will be updated weekly.

A note to the overall figure states the actual figure is likely to be higher due to ongoing data entry, and also states the figure contains 282 people who received their vaccines in Wales but are resident outside of the country.

Wrexham.com has been provided with leaked data giving more detail to the overall headline figure. The figures given to Wrexham.com break it down per health board, and total 10,917 :

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board 1911

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board 1295

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board 2180

Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board 1217

Hywel Dda University Health Board 613

Powys Teaching Health Board 1040

Swansea Bay University Health Board 2316

Velindre University NHS Trust 345

The North Wales health board’s 1295 vaccinations is 11.8% of the overall Wales figure.

On Friday morning we asked Welsh Government how the split of the vaccine resource is decided, and how it is progressing, highlighting the difference between the entire of North Wales via the health board figure of 1,295 and Swansea’s 2,316. We asked if such a definitive list of distribution was being made public, and if so, when.

Welsh Government did not dispute the figures provided, and said: “Wales receives a proportional vaccine supply, procured on a four nations basis by the UK Government.”

“The split between Wales’ Health Boards is based on the relative size of the priority population(s) in each of these areas. Differences in current allocation are a result of stock levels received to date, capacity of the vaccination centres operating within each Health Board area and the limitations of the 975 dose pack size.”

Previously we have asked the First Minister about how vaccines will be supplied to Wales, and were told the overall supply was “to be shared across the United Kingdom on a population basis, so, the way the Barnett Formula works we will get our population share.”

More recently we put concerns over supply to the First Minister, after BCUHB’s executive director of primary and community care Dr Chris Stockport said “plans are changing due to a limited supply of the vaccine” on local rollouts. The First Minister said “The vaccine is arriving in Wales. It is arriving according to the schedules that we agree with the UK Government.”

North Wales has seen some vaccinations of front line health workers take place, along with care home staff, and a pilot of vaccines being delivered inside a care home at the Bryn Yr Haul home in Mold on Wednesday.