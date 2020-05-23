North Wales police officer urges male victims of domestic abuse to speak out as helpline sees spike in calls

Calls to a helpline designed to help men who have fallen victim to domestic abuse have shot up by 35 per cent during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mankind Initiative, which gives men a voice by working with police forces and other organisations, has also seen the amount of visitors to its website jump by 150 per cent

Of those that call, for 60 per cent it is the first time they have told anyone and 70 per cent only call because the helpline is anonymous. The website is also a repository for statistics and research into male victims.

A North Wales Police officer has stressed the importance for men to seek help if they feel they are being subjected to abuse.

Strategic Domestic Abuse Officer PC Mike Taggart said: “I think it’s important that we don’t forget that men too can be victims of domestic abuse and we need to ensure that platforms to support men are equally and readily available.

“We urge any men who feel that they are being subjected to domestic abuse to call Mankind on the information below if they feel they want emotional support, but if they wish to report domestic abuse, to contact us on 101 or 999 in an emergency.”

Chairman for Mankind Mark Brooks said: “The main issues men face, is that they don’t understand that what they are going through is domestic abuse.

“This is why it is important that services don’t disregard men in their awareness campaigns.

“Men don’t often know that there are specialist services for them and for many they fear they will not be believed when they do go. This is what we have to get across in these awareness campaigns. We advise men who are in this situation call us”.

The helpline can be contacted on 01823 334244 and is available 10am-4pm Monday to Friday.

For information into the services they provide visit www.mankind.org.uk