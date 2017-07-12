North Wales Police would like to talk to these people ‘Caught on Camera’ in Deeside Latest batch of CCTV pictures published feature images from Queensferry and Shotton

July 12th, 2017 News, Police

North Wales Police are asking for help in identifying these two men captured on CCTV in the Deeside area.

The police regularly release images from the many CCTV cameras fitted in shops, pubs and other public places in a bid to find people who may have been involved in incidents the police are investigating.

RC17073658 – Queensferry

 

The identity of this male is sought to assist with an investigation in Queensferry on 22 May 2017.

 

If you know who he is click the button below to contact police.

Click to Report

RC17076737 -Shotton

 

The identity of this male is sought to assist with an investigation at Boots, Shotton on 27 May 2017.

 

If you know who he is click the button below to contact police.

Click to Report
