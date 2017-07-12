North Wales Police are asking for help in identifying these two men captured on CCTV in the Deeside area.
The police regularly release images from the many CCTV cameras fitted in shops, pubs and other public places in a bid to find people who may have been involved in incidents the police are investigating.
RC17073658 – Queensferry
The identity of this male is sought to assist with an investigation in Queensferry on 22 May 2017.
RC17076737 -Shotton
The identity of this male is sought to assist with an investigation at Boots, Shotton on 27 May 2017.
