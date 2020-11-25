North Wales Police Federation slams ‘disgraceful’ pay freeze for officers

The North Wales Police Federation has slammed a pay freeze for public sector workers as “disgraceful”.

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced today that there would be no increase to wages for most key workers as part of his spending plans, which he insisted would result in more money for health, education and the police.

He said a pay rise for police officers would be “paused” until next year, although the decision will not impact those in the NHS and those earning under £24,000, who will get a rise.

The staff association for officers in North Wales described the move to freeze pay for police as "an insult".





In a sternly worded tweet, it said: “Happy to clap on the steps of Downing Street, happy to gush with praise when police officers risk their lives but this is what we will all remember.

“It is disgraceful and a complete insult to police officers across the country.”

Unison has claimed the freeze represents a return to austerity – an accusation which Mr Sunak denied.

General secretary Dave Prentis said: “This is austerity plain and simple. A decade of spending cuts left public services exposed when Covid came calling. The government is making the same disastrous mistake again.

“Going after the pay of millions will be a bitter pill for key workers getting the UK through the pandemic and out the other side.

“The Chancellor wants to pause the pay of care, school, council and other public service workers who’ve been on fast forward all year.”

Mr Sunak has today warned that UK unemployment figures could jump to 2.6 million by the middle of next year.

His Spending Review was announced with the Chancellor stating that the nation’s economic emergency had “only just begun”.

It comes after government spending has dramatically increased in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, despite tax income reducing.