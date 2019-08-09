North Wales leisure firm joins forces with top British manufacturer ahead of luxury park opening in Flintshire

Top British manufacturers have joined forces with Acorn Leisure to supply boutique timber lodges for a picturesque North Wales holiday park.

The company will open phase one of its Maes Mynan lodge park development in Afonwen, near Caerwys, in September.

Owners Peter and Louise Barlow – who also have parks in nearby Cilcain and Lloc – have planning approval for 47 luxury lodges in addition to a further 133 pitches to accommodate static and touring caravans on the former sand and gravel quarry site, which has lain empty since the mid-1990s.

They are working with Northamptonshire-based firm Prestige Homeseeker to supply bespoke luxury lodges, an innovative company renowned for tailoring the accommodation to a customer’s specification.

Louise is working with them to create two bespoke lodges that will reflect the history of the land and its rural location in an area of outstanding natural beauty.

Founder and owner of Prestige Homeseeker, Silvano Geriano, is sure their lodges will complement the “spectacular” scenery.

“The park is in a stunning part of the region with amazing views, so it’s a marriage made in heaven for prospective holiday home-owners,” said Silvano, who has worked in the sector for almost 30 years and employs 450 people via the firm’s Rushden headquarters.

“Our unique lodges combined with the spectacular scenery at Maes Mynan will be fantastic, so we are of course really pleased to be working with Louise and Peter.”

He added: “We build aspirational lodges, with the finest quality finishes both inside and out; everything we produce is sustainable and it’s about meeting the customer’s expectations, which we achieve through experience and inspiration.

“Our range of holiday lodges are second homes, which is why they need to reflect the nature and landscape around them. That’s how the industry has grown over the years, and we have grown with it.”

The sustainability and environmental factors are crucial to the Acorn Leisure development as the rural location of the Maes Mynan Park is situated within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) and features a woodland, three lakes and added landscaping to protect biodiversity and connectivity within the natural landscape.

There are also sections of land earmarked for ecological research and conservation, in addition to a proposed boutique eco-glamping area.

“We have so many ideas for the park and work is well underway in completing the phase one infrastructure and environmental elements,” said Louise.

“We want the very best lodges to be placed on site for our customers. We are pleased to be working with Prestige who can offer prospective holiday home-owners a range of incredible timber-built lodges that will fit snuggly into the rural landscape at Maes Mynan.

“We believe it is important to offer customers a professional service when it comes to choosing a second home and we were very impressed with Prestige’s set-up in Northamptonshire – which includes a show ground and factory tours.

“That gave us confidence in how our future customers would be looked after when it comes to choosing a Prestige lodge with their own bespoke interiors.”

With more and more people turning to ‘staycation’ holidays, Silvano says the industry is only going one way.

“Things have changed so much in the last decade, and ‘theming’ is still relatively new,” he said.

“At Prestige we have a minimum five years of ideas that will see further innovation. This will support change in perceptions when it comes to how a holiday lodge or single unit static caravan should look.

“Holiday parks are no longer regarded as a blight on the landscape and uniform in design, laid out in rows that lack any special features.

“The second home and holidaying aspirational factor is huge, and that is what we aim for; we are selling a lifestyle, from customer service to the showroom to the park itself, which is why owners taking Prestige Homeseeker lodges at Maes Mynan will be in a fabulous position.”

Peter added: “Maes Mynan Park will offer a unique holiday space in Flintshire, secluded and peaceful with great views, but also accessible because it’s just a stone’s throw from major access routes and popular tourism destinations, as well as award-winning restaurants, attractions and some of the most beautiful walks and countryside you could hope to find.

“Providing luxury lodges is the first step to a happy holiday and an aspirational lifestyle that adds a new perspective to everyday life.”