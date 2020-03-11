North Wales Horse Watch volunteer honoured by police

A volunteer who helps keep horses safe in North Wales has been honoured with a special award.

The Citizens in Policing Award is given to the Special Constable or volunteer who has made the greatest contribution to North Wales Police throughout the year.

This year’s recipient is Helen Lacey, North Wales Police’s Horse Watch Co-Ordinator.

Helen has worked as a volunteer supporting North Wales Police for more than eight years, attending crime prevention events and providing tutorials to staff and officers.

Over the past 12 months she has undertaken numerous welfare visits to horses and dealt with several incidents where horses were loose on a public road.

Her commitment was demonstrated at the scene of a road traffic collision which involved several horses and donkeys.

One of the horses was badly injured and unfortunately did not survive.

Helen dealt with the animals at the scene and provided advice and assistance to the officers.

As a result of her actions Helen was asked to tutor officers about the safe handling and movement of horses. She also advises on the use of equipment when officers have to move livestock.

Helen has recently developed a Horse Watch Transport Security Pack for members of the agriculture community to help reduce thefts of trailers and horseboxes.

Chief Constable Carl Foulkes presents Helen Lacey with the 2020 Citizens in Policing award

Helen said; “I am honoured to receive the citizens in policing award from North Wales Police and to be recognised for the work I undertake in rural communities.

“With support from the community safety and citizens in policing teams I am able to assist with crime prevention, welfare and legislation.

I am glad that my work has had an impact in the rural community, helping to make North Wales a safer place.”

https://www.north-wales.police.uk/advice-and-support/safer-business/horse-watch