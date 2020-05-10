North Wales health charity advises volunteer visor makers to “down tools” for now – but more help could be needed in future

A North Wales health charity has issued a big thank you to people who have helped to make visors to protect frontline NHS workers during the coronavirus crisis.

Schools, colleges, businesses, universities and technology enthusiasts have all joined the voluntary effort to ensure staff have Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Representatives from the Awyr Las charity have now said there are enough CE Marked visors to go around Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board workers.

However, while they have instructed volunteers to down tools, they added that further assistance may be required again in future.

Addressing the makers directly in a statement on its website, Awyr Las said: “We are satisfied that there are now sufficient CE Marked visors available for BCUHB staff.

“The production of additional visors is no longer required, but our gratitude to all makers will be felt for a very long time to come.

“Thanks to your incredible efforts, there is also a reserve of these voluntarily made visors ready, should they be required.

“From today, we’d like to suggest that you ‘down tools’ and celebrate your collective achievements.

“BCUHB and our partners now know there is a local network of potential visor makers.

“Should demand exceed supply again we will contact the registered makers directly to ask for assistance.”

Volunteers who still have supplies remaining are asked to e-mail BCU.COVID19VoluntarySupportUnit@wales.nhs.uk to let them know how many they have left.

The charity will arrange collection and all visors will then be taken to M-Sparc in Gaerwen (Ynys Môn) for quality assurance checks and disinfection.

All who helped to contribute will receive a certificate over the next fortnight and people are also being invited to take part in a video as the organisation looks to show its appreciation.

Anyone who wants to get involved is asked to send a photo of themselves, potentially with their visor, with their thumbs up.

You can also submit a short 10-second video with a message to key workers. All submissions should be sent via Facebook message to the Awyr Las inbox at www.facebook.com/awyrlascharity