North Wales health board aiming to vaccinate 184,000 people in top two priority categories by mid-February

The North Wales health board has said it is aiming to administer 184,000 doses of vaccine to the top two priority categories by mid-February.

So far a quarter of the initial priority groups – the over 80s and healthcare workers, have been vaccinated.

In an update published today, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCHUB) has said, in the past week it has administered the “highest number of vaccinations of any Welsh Health Board, which equated to 22% of the cumulative number of first dose vaccines administered in Wales.” Up from 11% two weeks ago.

The health board also revealed:

As of Friday 15 January, 27,762 people in north Wales had received their first COVID-19 Vaccination

28% of Priority Groups 1 and 2 have received their first vaccination dose

Between 9 and 15 January, 15,271 people received their first vaccination across north Wales

As of Friday (15/1 at 08:00) north Wales had delivered 22% of the cumulative Wales total.

Executive director of public health at BCUHB, Teresa Owen said:

“We started this week having vaccinated over 30,000 people since the beginning of the programme.”

“We are confident that we have the capacity and the operational plan in place to meet the first target.”

“This requires more than 184K vaccines to be administered before 14 February.”

“The only limiting factor will be the access to vaccine supplies.”

First minister Mark Drakeford said yesterday that Wales is not using all its available Pfizer vaccines because he does not want to leave those administering immunisations “standing around with nothing to do” for weeks.

In a video posted on social media later on Monday afternoon Mark Drakeford said: “Let me be clear, nobody is holding back vaccines.”

“All our health boards are receiving doses of the Pfizer vaccine as quickly as they can use it.”

Following the introduction of GP practices into the programme, “our Local Vaccination sites are not scheduled to open, however they can be mobilised within 7 days.”

“They will only be required when the number of vaccines available to us reaches over 40,000 per week, and/or where GP Clusters request a vaccination site.” The health board update notes.

As of last week over a quarter of both Priority Groups 1 and 2 (including those aged over 80) in North Wales have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We aim for all people aged over 80 to have had their first dose of the vaccine by the end of next week.” The health board has said.

Both AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines now in use across the region. The ratio is approximately 1:4 AZ to Pfizer.

“We have vaccinated nearly 50 per cent of staff in direct patient contact roles and currently have over 70 per cent of direct patient contact staff vaccinated or booked for their first dose by 29 January, and we expect this to increase based on experience over recent weeks.” The health board says.

All three Mass Vaccination Centres (MVCs) are now in use (Bangor, Llandudno and Deeside), in addition to three Hospital Vaccination Centres (HVCs) (Ysbyty Gwynedd, Ysbyty Glan Clwyd, Ysbyty Wrecsam Maelor).

HVCs are working 12 hours a day, 3.5 days per week, while MVCs are working 12 hours a day, 6 days during week, commencing 19 January, then 7 days per week from 26 January.

All 98 GP surgeries in the region are now part of the vaccine rollout.

71 practices have already started to administer the vaccine, with the remaining practices due to take delivery of the vaccine this week, in addition to the mass vaccination centres which are also available.

“We are on track to complete all care home staff and resident vaccination by the end of the month as per the Welsh Government target.

“Staff and residents at all care homes in the West region, except for one which is currently in the red category due to a COVID-19 outbreak, have been vaccinated. Central and East Areas are on track.” The health board.

.