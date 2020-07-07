North Wales fire chief issues safety warning after laptop battery sparks house fire in Rhuddlan

A senior fire safety officer has issued a safety warning following a fire involving a replacement laptop battery in Rhuddlan last night.

Crews from Rhyl and St Asaph attended the fire at Tan yr Eglwys, Rhuddlan at shortly before 10.40pm.

The fire caused damage to the laptop, the kitchen table where the laptop was charging and blackening to the wall. Firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

Simon Bromley, Community Safety Manager for Conwy and Denbighshire, said: “With more and more people working from home, we’re using laptops and other electrical items more often.





“Everyday electrical items pose fire risks – but there are things we can do to reduce these risks and help keep safe.

“Batteries can present a fire risk when over-charged, short-circuited, submerged in water or if they are damaged. If replacing a battery, always buy branded items from reputable suppliers.

“It is really important to charge them safely too, and avoid charging overnight or covering chargers or electrical items.

“The occupant was in the room when the fire broke out – thankfully they also had working smoke alarms fitted which sounded and would have raised the alarm.

“Electrical fires can strike anytime, anywhere so having working smoke alarms fitted in your home will help protect you and your family.”

The fire service has provided the following tips on staying safe when using batteries and chargers: