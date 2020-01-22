News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

North Wales born Monty Python star Terry Jones has died aged 77

Published: Wednesday, Jan 22nd, 2020
Share:

Colwyn Bay born Monty Python star Terry Jones has died at the age of 77, his agent has said.

The actor, writer, comedian, screenwriter, film director and historian died at his London home yesterday evening,

His family have released a statement, it said: “We are deeply saddened to have to announce the passing of beloved husband and father, Terry Jones.

Terry passed away on the evening of 21 January 2020 at the age of 77 with his wife Anna Soderstrom by his side after a long, extremely brave but always good humoured battle with a rare form of dementia, FTD.

Over the past few days his wife, children, extended family and many close friends have been constantly with Terry as he gently slipped away at his home in north London. We have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man whose uncompromising individuality, relentless intellect and extraordinary humour has given pleasure to countless millions across six decades.

His work with Monty Python, his books, films, television programmes, poems and other work will live on forever, a fitting legacy to a true polymath.

We, his wife Anna, children Bill, Sally, Siri and extended family would like to thank Terry’s wonderful medical professionals and carers for making the past few years not only bearable but often joyful.

We hope that this disease will one day be eradicated entirely. We ask that our privacy be respected at this sensitive time and give thanks that we lived in the presence of an extraordinarily talented, playful and happy man living a truly authentic life, in his words ‘Lovingly frosted with glucose.”

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com   (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Extra parking set to be created at Wepre Park as visitor numbers swell

New hope for high-flying Airbus apprentice Joe after the collapse of Thomas Cook

Shotton-based Tata Steel starts annual search for young people to join its prestigious apprenticeship scheme

New railcard giving reduced fares for military veterans is set to be launched on Armistice Day

North Wales Police back national campaign to protect vulnerable people from courier fraud phone scam

Jaguar Land Rover to cut 10% of workforce at Halewood

Connah’s Quay Town Council precept set to rise but residents are saved from a 17% council tax hike

Deeside based Rubicon Garden Rooms is first company in the UK to win backing from tv consumer protection expert

Wales moves a step closer to smacking ban midst calls for its introduction to be scrapped


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn