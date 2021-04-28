North Flintshire Police Team appeal for help locating man wanted for alleged domestic assault offence

In an update on social media this morning, North Flintshire Police Team posted: “Have you seen OLIVER JAMES WILKINSON?”

“He has recently been in the MOLD area, but is of No Fixed Abode. He is wanted in relation to a domestic assault we are investigating.”

“If you have any information that will assist us in finding him, please 101 or http://ow.ly/GPzQ50Ezwed quoting ref 21000269508”



