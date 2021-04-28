Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 28th Apr 2021

North Flintshire Police Team appeal for help locating man wanted for alleged domestic assault offence

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

In an update on social media this morning, North Flintshire Police Team posted: “Have you seen OLIVER JAMES WILKINSON?”

“He has recently been in the MOLD area, but is of No Fixed Abode. He is wanted in relation to a domestic assault we are investigating.”

“If you have any information that will assist us in finding him, please 101 or  http://ow.ly/GPzQ50Ezwed quoting ref 21000269508”




