North Flintshire District Police Inspector plea for public to stay at home over Easter bank holiday

North Flintshire District Inspector Gareth Cust has called on local residents not to risk undoing the ‘hard work’ done by not sticking to the stay at homes rules over Easter.

On Wednesday first minister Mark Drakeford announced the three-week lockdown, which was due to end next week as part of new legislation, had been extended.

With warm weather forecast over the Easter weekend the Welsh Government and emergency services signed a joint letter urging people to ‘stay at home.’

The letter states: “Our actions and decisions over the Easter bank holiday weekend, and in the coming weeks and months, will shape Wales for years to come.”

Insp Cust, who’s district stretches from Deeside through to Flint and Holywell. said he’s been pleased with positive reports from Flintshire about how the stay at home rules are being largely adhered to.

He said: “Our goal in these testing times has always been to support this community, my officers and staff risk their lives and their welfare in normal times but once again they are being asked to do more with less as we try to deliver the best service we can with our own staff shortages due to this horrific and deadly virus.”

Insp Cust said: “We continue to work with Councillors and local MPs who are working flat out as well.

The reports I have received about the residences of Flintshire have been extremely positive and I am asking for your support again.

If we don’t keep to guidelines now then we risk losing everything we’ve all worked so hard for.”

Please continue to help us and stay inside and only travel if you really have no other choice.

If you see businesses flouting the rules then please email covidbusinesscompliance@ flintshire.gov.uk straight away.” He added.

[North Wales Police Chief Constable, Carl Foulkes – middle]

North Wales Police Chief Constable, Carl Foulkes said: “Traditionally during the Easter period it is a very busy time in North Wales and we normally welcome many visitors to the area.

However, due to the challenge we are facing during this COVID-19 pandemic our message to the public is to stay home and help protect our NHS during this difficult time.

We all want to stop the spread of the Coronavirus but we need everyone to play their part in making this happen.

Our police officers will be out patrolling across the Easter period, both on our roads and in our busy communities, both engaging and spreading that message with the public.

However, where people do not comply, then we will direct people to go home, and, if necessary, we will issue a fine.”

Staying at home