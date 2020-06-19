Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 19th Jun 2020

Updated: Fri 19th Jun

Non-essential shops in Wales set to reopen on Monday, but five-mile guidance remains until July 6

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

All eyes will be on Wales first minister this lunchtime as he unveils a series of lockdown changes during a press conference.

The first minister will announce the outcome of the fourth lockdown review as he is required to do every 21 days under emergency regulations implemented in March.

All non-essential retail businesses in Wales will be able to open from Monday June 22 if they can take all reasonable measures to comply with the physical distancing duty in Welsh law.

Welsh Government has said the change is at the heart of a comprehensive package of measures to further unlock the coronavirus restrictions and move many aspects of daily life into the amber zone on the Welsh Government’s traffic light system.


The five-mile “stay local” guidance will remain for another two weeks but will be lifted on July 6 “if we are confident that the virus is still where we need it to be” Mr Drakeford has said.

The tourism industry will also be told today they should use the next three weeks to prepare to open ‘self-contained’ holiday accommodation.

Ahead of this afternoon’s announcement Mr Drakeford said: “What I’ll be saying today is that through all the efforts that we made together we are succeeding in bringing coronavirus under control.

That has created some further headroom so that we can continue the orderly process of lifting lockdown here in Wales.”

The first minister told BBC Radio Wales that the Welsh Government is “following the advice of the World Health Organization in doing it in a step by step way and over the next three weeks on every Monday we will take a further step forward.

So on Monday of next week we will reopen non-essential retail here in Wales provided it can be done in a safe way.

Second Monday, June 29, schools will reopen in Wales.

On the third Monday, July 6  the stay local restrictions in Wales will end, provided that at the time we are confident that the virus is still where we need it to be.

I’ve said this morning that the “stay local” restrictions we plan to lift those in two weeks time.

What we’re asking people in Wales to do is to do one last lap of the stay local arrangements.

It’s very important that we have these two weeks to continue to bear down on the virus and to allow those parts of our economy where people will travel, when they are able to do can prepare as well.

If on the July 6 we are able to confirm that the stay local message is over and people choose, as I’m sure they will, to travel to those parts of Wales which are holiday destinations, that those places have two weeks now to prepare for that.

I do ask people for the next two weeks, stick with the stay local instruction, it has really helped to bring the virus under control in Wales.”

 

 

 

 

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

Claims North Wales hit worse by coronavirus than any other region branded ‘misleading’ by Welsh Health Minister

News

First life-saving COVID-19 drug owes part of its discovery to North Wales patients

News

Thousands of support staff across Wales believe schools should remain closed until September

News

Future of Theatr Clwyd’s £35m renovation lies in Welsh Government’s hands after planning permission granted

News

Non-essential retail in Wales set to re open from Monday

News

Deeside politicians call for all staff at 2 Sisters Sandycroft to be Covid tested following outbreak at Anglesey site

News

Flintshire Council answers key questions and parent concerns on the reopening of schools later this month

News

Fake COVID-19 home testing appointment texts targets public

News

Joint police and trading standards operation targets rogue traders in Flintshire

News




Read 688,131 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn