Nomads pull off sensational Europa League win against Scottish Premier League side Kilmarnock

Connah’s Quay Nomads have pulled of what can only be described as the greatest result in the clubs history.

Trailing 2-1 from the first leg in Rhyl and rated as no-hopers – the Nomads beat Scottish Premier League side Kilmarnock 2-0 in Europa League second qualifying round return leg at Rugby Park this evening.

Nomads, dubbed Jossy’s Giants by one Scottish football journalist were massive underdogs going into the game but second half goals from Callum Morris and Michael Wilde saw the Deesiders though 3-2 on aggregate.

Nomads will now face Partizan Belgrade in the 2nd qualifying round on July 25.

FULL TIME | @KilmarnockFC 0-2 Nomads (2-3 agg) ITS THE GREATEST WELSH FOOTBALL RESULT OF ALL TIME! WE’RE GOING TO SERBIA! Say it with us… 🔴 #NomadsNeverDie 🔴 — Connah's Quay Nomads (@the_nomads) July 18, 2019

————————————————————

More to follow ..