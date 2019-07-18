News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Nomads pull off sensational Europa League win against Scottish Premier League side Kilmarnock

Published: Thursday, Jul 18th, 2019
Share:

Connah’s Quay Nomads have pulled of what can only be described as the greatest result in the clubs history.

Trailing 2-1 from the first leg in Rhyl and rated as no-hopers – the Nomads beat Scottish Premier League side Kilmarnock 2-0 in Europa League second qualifying round return leg at Rugby Park this evening.

Nomads, dubbed Jossy’s Giants by one Scottish football journalist were massive underdogs going into the game but second half goals from Callum Morris and Michael Wilde saw the Deesiders though 3-2 on aggregate.

Nomads will now face Partizan Belgrade in the 2nd qualifying round on July 25.

————————————————————

More to follow ..

*Want to speak to the most engaged audience in the area? Find out more about advertising on Deeside.com - Click here  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Plans to demolish run-down hotel in Mold to make way for apartments look set for approval

Third party sales of puppies and kittens set to be banned in Wales

Wrexham Maelor Hospital first in Wales to offer ‘same day discharge hip replacement surgery

Large events could be held in Holywell if plans for outdoor canopy move forward

Flintshire residents need to come up with strong arguments if they wish to object to blueprint for 7,000 houses

Neighbourhood Watch: Suspicious telephone caller claiming to be from double glazing firm

Mancot mum gets tough on cancer by taking part in 10-mile obstacle course

Steam set to rise over Deeside as commissioning work gets underway at Parc Adfer ‘waste-to-energy’ plant.

New figures from Deeside Business Forum show region needs at least £120m for full fibre digital connectivity


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn