Nomads boss “We’ll have a right battle against these Georgians” despite being down to ”bare bones” after players test positive for Covid

Connah’s Quay Nomads boss Andy Morrison has called on his players to be ‘brave’ when they face Dinamo Tbilisi this evening in the Europa League qualifier at the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham.

They will go into the game with just 13 available players after three tested positive for Covid-19 while another two are showing symptoms, all are now self-isolating.

Nomads were already going into the game without a number of key players including captain George Horan who is struggling with a hamstring injury. The club released a statement on Wednesday evening, it said: “On Tuesday night our entire playing squad, coaching staff and operational staff undertook the mandatory COVID-19 testing, as stipulated by UEFA, and as a result, three senior players have tested positive with an additional player showing symptoms of the virus.”

“Throughout our return to play, we have adhered to all of the regulations and recommendations put in place by both FAW and UEFA. The health and safety of our staff and players is our absolute priority at all times and every single decision and action that we have taken reflects this.” “As a result of the positive tests, all affected players have been put into self-isolation with immediate effect.” The club said.

Manager Andy Morrison was alerted by phone on Wednesday morning when he was told three players had tested positive.

Two other players who were in their company have “clear symptoms“ Morrison said.

“So we’ve lost five players from the starting 11, it’s not ideal, once I got over it, the natural character kicks in and you feel your backs against the wall and you get your stomach starts going and you think bring it on.”

“We’ll deal with whatever you throw at us, it’s not about going into it with a game plan, it’s about trying to stay in the game as long as we can.”

Nomads with have a goalkeeper and just one outfield player on the subs bench tonight.

“It’s unfortunate, we’ve got one (outfield) sub, we can’t go bringing in any under 19’s because they’ve not been Covid tested, so we’re down to the bare bones.

Morrison said: “It’s something that I’ve never experienced, something that’s completely new to us.

Ideally, the game would have been cancelled and we pick it up again maybe in a couple of weeks but that’s not allowed.”

“So we’ve got to go in with 11 lads that are going to go out there and die for Connah’s Quay, they’re going to die for the Welsh league.

They’re going to have everything they’ve got to stay in that game as long as we can and have a right battle against these Georgians.”

“We can’t wait for this now, its backs against the wall, be brave, and let’s see what we can do.” Morrison said.

The game kicks off at 6pm an hour earlier than originally scheduled due to the floodlights at The Racecourse not meeting UEFA minimum requirements.

It’ll be streamed live on the Nomads YouTube and Facebook channels.

[Photo: NCM Media]