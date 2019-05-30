Nomads boss Morrison dedicates nomination to staff after being shortlisted for manager of the year award

Connah’s Quay Nomads boss Andy Morrison is one of the four contenders for the JD Welsh Premier League Manager of the Season Award for the fourth consecutive season.

Morrison has been shortlisted alongside TNS’ Scott Ruscoe, Cardiff Met’s Christian Edwards and Gavin Chesterfield of Barry Town United.

The 2018/19 season saw Morrison lead The Nomads to their highest ever finish in the league, finishing second behind TNS.

The Connah’s Quay outfit while also set a new record for most goals scored for the club.

The campaign also saw the club finish as runners up in both the JD Welsh Cup and Irn Bru Cup, becoming the first non-Scottish team to reach the final in the latter.

On his nomination, Morrison said “I’m obviously very proud to be up for Manager of the Season again as this is the fourth year back-to-back that I’ve been nominated.

I am also so pleased for Michael Bakare – his nomination [for Player of the Season] is recognition of how far he has came since joining Connah’s Quay Nomads and again reinforces my belief that if you’re 17 or 30 and you have a desire to work hard and improve you will.

To be nominated for four seasons on the bounce shows that I am obviously doing something right and ticking certain boxes. But I’m also mindful there will be boxes that I don’t tick. What’s important is that I remain true to myself and I have no desire to ever tick those boxes, hence why I won’t be preparing my victory speech!

Instead I’d like to dedicate the 4 manager nominations in 4 seasons to my staff who have been incredible since the first day I came into the club. Without their relentless desire to push the club forwards and raise the bar year-on-year none of our success would have been possible and the four nominations would never have been achieved.

I wish Scott, Christian and Gavin the best of luck and whoever wins the award will fully deserve it.”

The winner of the award will be announced on Saturday evening as the JD Welsh Premier League hosts its annual awards evening at the Village Hotel at St David’ Park in Ewloe.